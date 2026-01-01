Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,065.22 and traded as high as GBX 2,190. Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,160, with a volume of 47,721 shares trading hands.

HILS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,530 target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,601.67.

The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,177.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,065.74.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

