Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 66,410 shares trading hands.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

