Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.59 and traded as high as $64.46. Blackbaud shares last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 180,374 shares trading hands.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 372,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,774.80. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,615.34. The trade was a 20.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $690,834. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 120,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 342.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 66,851 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 137.13% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

