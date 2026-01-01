ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,024 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 62,339 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ActivePassive International Equity ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ActivePassive International Equity ETF alerts:

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

APIE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.51. 31,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,520. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $929.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index. APIE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.