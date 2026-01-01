Short Interest in iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF) Decreases By 21.8%

iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,239 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 28,448 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Government Money Market ETF stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:GMMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. iShares Government Money Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned about 0.92% of iShares Government Money Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GMMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34. iShares Government Money Market ETF has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $100.58.

The iShares Government Money Market ETF (GMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund which invests in US government money market instruments with short-term maturities. The fund seeks current income. GMMF was launched on Feb 4, 2025 and is issued by BlackRock.

