Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Towerstream Corporation (OTCMKTS:TWER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0750. Towerstream shares last traded at $0.0750, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Towerstream Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation (OTCMKTS: TWER) is a U.S.-based fixed wireless broadband provider offering high-speed connectivity solutions for enterprise, carrier and wholesale customers. The company’s network leverages a combination of licensed microwave spectrum and unlicensed 5 GHz bands to deliver fiber-equivalent speeds, targeting organizations that require dedicated bandwidth, low latency and flexible deployment options.

Towerstream’s core services include point-to-point and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless access, with commercially available data rates up to 1 Gbps.

