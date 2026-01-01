National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $104.66 and traded as high as $111.62. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $106.9410, with a volume of 58,539 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPK. Wall Street Zen lowered National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Presto Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

The company has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at about $600,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,757,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 39.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

