Promising Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 1st

Sidus Space, Anghami, Datavault AI, Richtech Robotics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small or distressed companies that typically trade at low prices—often under $5 per share in U.S. markets—and are commonly quoted on over-the-counter markets or less-regulated venues rather than major exchanges. They are highly speculative and risky for investors because they tend to have low liquidity, large price swings, limited public information, and a greater potential for fraud or market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Anghami (ANGH)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Datavault AI (DVLT)

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

