One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Update

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 287,463 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 217,392 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE OLP traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 102,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties has an average rating of “Sell”.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of net leased commercial properties. The company focuses on single-tenant retail, office and industrial assets that are subject to long-term, triple-net leases, shifting operating responsibilities—such as maintenance, insurance and taxes—to the tenant. One Liberty’s strategy emphasizes creditworthy tenants, lease durations that provide predictable cash flow and geographically diversified holdings.

Since its founding in 1988 and incorporation as a REIT in 1993, One Liberty has assembled a portfolio of more than 130 properties spanning retail convenience centers, quick-service restaurants, automotive service stations, office buildings and light industrial facilities.

