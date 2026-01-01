iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Short Interest Up 30.4% in December

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,404,277 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 1,076,846 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 765,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 765,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 176.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 69,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,403,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,052,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,544,000 after purchasing an additional 733,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 1,116,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

