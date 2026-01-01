America Movil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.28 and traded as high as $20.97. America Movil shares last traded at $20.8670, with a volume of 1,182,048 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. Citigroup downgraded shares of America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of America Movil in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price target on America Movil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

Get America Movil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on America Movil

America Movil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Institutional Trading of America Movil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,703,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in America Movil by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,508,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,684,000 after buying an additional 381,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in America Movil by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,323,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after buying an additional 3,382,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in America Movil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,023,000 after buying an additional 118,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of America Movil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,047,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

America Movil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil is a Mexican telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City that provides a broad range of communications services. Established in the early 2000s out of the expansion of the Slim family’s telecommunications holdings, the company is a major provider of mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and pay-television services in the region. Its operations span retail consumer services as well as wholesale and enterprise solutions, positioning it as an integrated communications provider across multiple customer segments.

The company markets services under several regional brands—most notably Telcel in Mexico and Claro across many Latin American markets—and offers both prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, fixed and mobile broadband, fiber-to-the-home where available, and video/broadcast distribution services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.