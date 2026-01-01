Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.66. 555,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 324,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Probe Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Probe Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Probe Gold Stock Performance
Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Probe Gold
Probe Gold Inc is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Québec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1,798-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Probe Gold
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- Holiday surprise: $1 gets you everything
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- America’s “most deplorable” Christmas sale
- The IRS Strategy Trump Quietly Backed for Retirement Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for Probe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.