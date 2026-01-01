Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Probe Gold Inc. (TSE:PRB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.66. 555,099 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 324,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRB. BMO Capital Markets lowered Probe Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Probe Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.89. The firm has a market cap of C$748.68 million, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Probe Gold Inc is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to exploring and developing high-quality gold projects. Notably, it owns 100% of its flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Québec, as well as an early-stage Detour Gold Quebec project. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1,798-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec.

