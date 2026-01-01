flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 30,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 22,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

flyExclusive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of flyExclusive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in flyExclusive by 56,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of flyExclusive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of flyExclusive during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in flyExclusive in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in flyExclusive by 126.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) is a U.S.-based private aviation company that provides on-demand charter, jet card membership, and aircraft management services. The firm operates a proprietary fleet of large-cabin and super-midsize jets, complemented by third-party managed aircraft under its Part 135 operator certificate. flyExclusive offers customized flight solutions for individual, corporate and group travel, with a focus on safety, scheduling flexibility and personalized service.

The company was launched as a standalone brand in 2018 and completed its business combination to become a publicly traded company in November 2021.

