Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP) Shares Down 30.1% – What’s Next?

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 30.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $10.0850. 1,566,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 526,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Down 30.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners

The firm has a market cap of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of -168.08 and a beta of -5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,815,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Telligent Fund LP acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

