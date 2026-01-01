YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 666,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 321,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 6,069.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:GDXY Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

The YieldMax Gold Miners Option Income Strategy ETF (GDXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. GDXY was launched on May 20, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

