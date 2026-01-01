Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 142,158 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 108,043 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.4%

BBDO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,542.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

