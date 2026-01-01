HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 276,886 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 352,267 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTCR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered HeartCore Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HeartCore Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 277,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,592. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 252.45% and a negative net margin of 67.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also operates a digital transformation business that offers customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises.

