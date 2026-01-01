Comparing Sancon Resources Recovery (OTCMKTS:IGSC) & Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) and Sancon Resources Recovery (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fuel Tech and Sancon Resources Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 1 0 1 0 2.00 Sancon Resources Recovery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fuel Tech currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Fuel Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than Sancon Resources Recovery.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fuel Tech has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sancon Resources Recovery has a beta of -5.74, suggesting that its share price is 674% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.9% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Fuel Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and Sancon Resources Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -12.17% -7.29% -6.32% Sancon Resources Recovery 13.08% 8.90% 5.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fuel Tech and Sancon Resources Recovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $25.13 million 1.93 -$1.94 million ($0.09) -17.33 Sancon Resources Recovery $1.74 million N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Sancon Resources Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fuel Tech.

Summary

Fuel Tech beats Sancon Resources Recovery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc. provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems. The FUEL CHEM Technology segment provides programs to improve the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and acid plume, as well as the formation of sulfur trioxide, ammonium bisulfate, particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and carbon dioxide through the addition of chemicals into the furnace using TIFI targeted in-furnace injection technology. This segment offers its FUEL CHEM program for plants operating in the electric utility, industrial, pulp and paper, waste-to-energy, and university and district heating markets; and the owners of boilers, furnaces, and other combustion units. Fuel Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, Illinois.

About Sancon Resources Recovery

(Get Free Report)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.