Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) & Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Critical Analysis

Penguin Solutions and Cellebrite DI are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Penguin Solutions and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penguin Solutions 1.82% 14.45% 4.29% Cellebrite DI 16.74% 20.81% 10.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Penguin Solutions and Cellebrite DI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penguin Solutions 0 3 7 0 2.70 Cellebrite DI 1 0 4 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Penguin Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.15%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.11%. Given Penguin Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Penguin Solutions is more favorable than Cellebrite DI.

45.9% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Penguin Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Penguin Solutions has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penguin Solutions and Cellebrite DI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penguin Solutions $1.37 billion 0.75 $25.39 million $0.29 67.45 Cellebrite DI $455.90 million 9.47 -$283.01 million $0.31 58.16

Penguin Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penguin Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Penguin Solutions

Penguin Solutions, Inc. engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services. The company also provides Penguin Computing that focus on technical computing for core and cloud environments through high-performance computing and AI solutions; and Penguin Edge, an edge computing solution for embedded and wireless applications, such as high-performance products for government, health care, manufacturing, and telecommunications applications. In addition, it offers Stratus, which provides simplified, protected, and autonomous fault tolerant computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge through hardware and software services; and solutions to education, energy, financial services, government, hyperscale, and manufacturing markets. Further, the company provides LED chip products comprising blue and green LED chips based on gallium nitride, and related materials under Cree LED brand; and surface mount devices under the Cree LED XLamp and J Series brands. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Penguin Solutions, Inc. in October 2024. Penguin Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft. It provides Inseyets, a digital forensics software that collects and reviews digital evidence from various digital sources when conducting legally sanctioned investigations. The company's digital forensics software also offers data extraction, decoding capabilities, workflows, and automation capabilities. In addition, it provides Cellebrite Pathfinder, which reduces the time spent manually reviewing digital evidence by automating data analysis and visualization; Smart Search, an open source intelligence tool that automates the collection and review of publicly available online data; and Guardian, a case and evidence management solution. Further, the company offers digital forensic software for enterprises and service providers, including Inseyets for Enterprise, Endpoint Inspector, and Mobile Now; and professional services, such as training and certification services, and other services. It serves federal and state and local agencies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

