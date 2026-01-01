Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,761 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the November 30th total of 117,786 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 625,093 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Trading Up 13.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS GULTU traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 620,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,886. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust formed in 2006 to hold overriding royalty interests in a portfolio of deepwater oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The trust’s assets consist of a fixed percentage of net profits attributable to production from designated fields, enabling unitholders to participate in revenue derived from deepwater exploration and production without direct operational involvement.

The trust’s royalties are generated primarily from production in the Mars, Ursa and neighboring deepwater blocks, with sales volumes and commodity prices driving the distribution to unitholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.