Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 74,292 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 56,277 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 30,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines. The company develops both biologics and small-molecule therapies, with particular emphasis on oncology and immunology as well as treatments for bone and metabolic disorders. Chugai’s activities span the full drug lifecycle from early research and clinical development through regulatory approval, manufacturing and post-marketing support.

Chugai is known for its research-driven approach and its work on monoclonal antibodies and other biologic therapeutics.

