ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,841,771 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 2,262,945 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,679,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,679,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA SSO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,380. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S. Index Committee through a non-mechanical process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

