Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.40 and last traded at GBX 119.20. 563,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 943,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 120 to GBX 140 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Singer Capital Markets reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.50.

The stock has a market cap of £306.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.24.

In other Vanquis Banking Group news, insider Oliver Laird sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111, for a total value of £14,430. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

We’re Vanquis Banking Group plc, an FTSE All Share company and a leading specialist bank, established in 1880. We lend responsibly, providing tailored products and services to 1.75 million UK customers through Vanquis, Moneybarn, and Snoop.

