XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13. Approximately 2,527,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 274,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.80.

XP Factory Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68. The company has a market cap of £22.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.60.

Get XP Factory alerts:

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported GBX (1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XP Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XP Factory Plc will post 109.9999995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XP Factory Company Profile

The XP Factory Group is one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands. Escape Hunt is a global leader in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the UK, an international network of franchised outlets in five continents, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely.

Boom Battle Bar is a fast-growing network of owner-operated and franchise sites in the UK that combine competitive socialising activities with themed cocktails, drinks and street food in a high energy, fun setting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.