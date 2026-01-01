Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03. 32,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 54,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Alliance Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Alliance Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $411.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.30 million. Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 21.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $59,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Entertainment by 179.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a distributor of physical media and related entertainment products, serving retailers, public libraries and online merchants. The company’s core business revolves around the wholesale distribution of music and video titles on CD, DVD and Blu-ray formats, as well as vinyl records, audiobooks, video games and select gift and novelty items. By maintaining a broad catalog of new and catalog titles, Alliance Entertainment enables brick-and-mortar and e-commerce channels to access an extensive range of products from major and independent labels.

In addition to its product offerings, Alliance Entertainment provides supply-chain and logistics services designed to streamline inventory management and order fulfillment.

