JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.15 and last traded at C$17.15. Approximately 437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.

JTC Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.00.

Get JTC alerts:

About JTC

(Get Free Report)

JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) is an international provider of fund, corporate and private client services, offering a full suite of administration, fiduciary and trust solutions. The company specializes in fund administration, corporate and governance services, private client and family office support, capital markets structuring and exchange administration. Its service offerings are designed to meet the regulatory, operational and reporting needs of asset managers, financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Founded in Jersey in 1987, JTC has expanded its footprint to include offices across the Channel Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.