Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

About Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Russell 2000 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection. NTKI was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Nationwide.

