Short Interest in FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Drops By 19.8%

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,817 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 95,780 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FitLife Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FitLife Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in FitLife Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FitLife Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FitLife Brands by 107.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FitLife Brands by 6,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FitLife Brands stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 6,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,550. FitLife Brands has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

