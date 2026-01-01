Short Interest in FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Drops By 19.8%

FitLife Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,817 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 95,780 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FitLife Brands in a report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FitLife Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FitLife Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Shares of FitLife Brands stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $16.27. 6,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,550. FitLife Brands has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
