Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 324,565 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 264,453 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EXOD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 90,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. Exodus Movement has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $117.40.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXOD. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Exodus Movement by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 336,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exodus Movement by 109.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Exodus Movement by 47.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exodus Movement by 61.4% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXOD shares. Zacks Research lowered Exodus Movement from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Singular Research upgraded Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Exodus Movement, Inc is a software company focused on developing user-friendly tools for managing digital assets. Its flagship product, the Exodus Wallet, is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet available on desktop and mobile platforms. The wallet enables users to secure, send, receive and exchange a broad range of digital currencies while retaining full control of their private keys. With built-in portfolio tracking and an integrated exchange feature powered by third-party liquidity providers, Exodus offers a one-stop interface for both newcomers and experienced crypto enthusiasts.

Since its initial release in mid-2016, Exodus has expanded support to over 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as numerous ERC-20 tokens.

