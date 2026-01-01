Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 324,565 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 264,453 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Exodus Movement Trading Up 0.1%
EXOD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 90,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50. Exodus Movement has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $117.40.
Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Exodus Movement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXOD shares. Zacks Research lowered Exodus Movement from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Singular Research upgraded Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.
About Exodus Movement
Exodus Movement, Inc is a software company focused on developing user-friendly tools for managing digital assets. Its flagship product, the Exodus Wallet, is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet available on desktop and mobile platforms. The wallet enables users to secure, send, receive and exchange a broad range of digital currencies while retaining full control of their private keys. With built-in portfolio tracking and an integrated exchange feature powered by third-party liquidity providers, Exodus offers a one-stop interface for both newcomers and experienced crypto enthusiasts.
Since its initial release in mid-2016, Exodus has expanded support to over 100 cryptocurrencies and tokens, including major assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as well as numerous ERC-20 tokens.
