IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.0609 and last traded at $45.17. Approximately 38,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 23,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IMCD in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of IMCD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

