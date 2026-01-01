Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Drops By 20.3%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 69,071 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 86,672 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,919 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GDRZF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,895 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Gold Reserve has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 million and a PE ratio of -6.48.

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc is a mineral exploration and development company incorporated in Nevada with executive offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Littleton, Colorado. The company focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits, primarily in South America. Gold Reserve’s corporate strategy centers on advancing its flagship mining interests toward production while managing the legal and regulatory framework surrounding its assets.

The company’s main asset is the Brisas Project, a former gold?copper porphyry deposit located in Bolívar State, Venezuela.

