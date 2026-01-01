Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 and last traded at GBX 285.60. 467,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,954,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 309.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In related news, insider Cyrus Taraporevala bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 per share, with a total value of £284,000. Also, insider Ruth Prior purchased 179,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 278 per share, with a total value of £497,620. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

