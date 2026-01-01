TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$84.95 and last traded at C$83.99. 2,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 2,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.50.

TSE:QBTC.U Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.90.

About TSE:QBTC.U

The Funds investment objectives are to seek to provide holders of Units (Unit holders) of the Fund with: (a) exposure to digital currency bitcoin (bitcoin) and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin; and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests in long-term holdings of bitcoin, purchased from reputable bitcoin trading platforms and OTC counterparties, in order to provide investors with a convenient, safer alternative to a direct investment in bitcoin.

