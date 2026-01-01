Velocity Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

