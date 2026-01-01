Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 10,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 112,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Harbour Energy Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc is a British oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. It was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Noble Group’s energy division and is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: HBR) with an over-the-counter quotation in the United States (OTCMKTS: PMOIF). Since its inception, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of BP’s North Sea assets in 2017 and the merger with Chrysaor Energy in 2021, positioning it among the largest independent hydrocarbon producers in the UK.

The company’s core operations encompass upstream activities across the hydrocarbon value chain.

