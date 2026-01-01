Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 526,430 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 680,051 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 722,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 722,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSDL. Zacks Research upgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $17.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $18.50 price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

In other Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund news, Director Joan Binstock acquired 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $150,259.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,042 shares in the company, valued at $832,698.88. This trade represents a 22.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CIO Ashwin Krishnan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. Following the purchase, the executive owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,160. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $210,265. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 62.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Price Performance

NYSE MSDL traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 1,533,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.25. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 35.92%.The company had revenue of $99.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE: MSDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with attractive current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in senior secured loans and other debt instruments issued by middle-market companies. By focusing on floating-rate structures, it aims to offer a measure of protection against rising interest rates while generating regular cash distributions.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on building a diversified portfolio of direct lending opportunities across a broad range of industries, including healthcare, business services, and industrials.

