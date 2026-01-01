Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Drops By 22.8%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,969 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 5,144 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HISF. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 168.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
