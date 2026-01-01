Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Drops By 22.8%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,969 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 5,144 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,569 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HISF. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 168.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.00. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1919 per share. This is an increase from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.