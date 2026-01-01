London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

London Stock Exchange Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.14. 300,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 745,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNSTY shares. Zacks Research upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNSTY

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) is a global financial markets infrastructure and data company that operates a range of capital markets, trading, post-trade and information services. Its core activities include operating regulated exchanges and trading platforms, providing listing and capital-raising services for companies, and running clearing and settlement businesses that support risk management and post-trade processing. The group’s exchange and post-trade capabilities are complemented by market technology and services for brokers, banks and other financial intermediaries.

In addition to its exchange operations, LSEG offers extensive data, analytics and index products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.