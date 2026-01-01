THG (LON:THG) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.58 and last traded at GBX 46.34. Approximately 3,144,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,941,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.12.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 43 to GBX 55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 58 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 55.
In related news, insider Matthew Moulding bought 209,086,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £66,907,648. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.
We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.
THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity. All brands, whether in-house or third parties are powered by our complete commerce division Ingenuity, which is a flexible and scalable offering formed of a combination of complex e-commerce technologies, physical assets, infrastructure, and brand building capabilities.
THG Beauty is home to leading online pure-play retailers for prestige beauty products and brings together global online multi-brand retail subscription boxes, owned prestige brands along with production and innovation.
