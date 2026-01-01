THG (LON:THG) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.58 and last traded at GBX 46.34. Approximately 3,144,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,941,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 43 to GBX 55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 58 to GBX 55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.12. The firm has a market cap of £598.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, insider Matthew Moulding bought 209,086,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 per share, for a total transaction of £66,907,648. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THG (www.thg.com) is a global innovator revolutionising how brands connect to a worldwide consumer base. We are transforming how consumer brands go to market in the digital age.

We have built a portfolio of leading digital beauty, health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands that are capitalising on the global growth opportunities, supported by the accelerating consumer shift to the e-commerce channel.

THG is home to three key divisions: Beauty, Nutrition, and Ingenuity. All brands, whether in-house or third parties are powered by our complete commerce division Ingenuity, which is a flexible and scalable offering formed of a combination of complex e-commerce technologies, physical assets, infrastructure, and brand building capabilities.

THG Beauty is home to leading online pure-play retailers for prestige beauty products and brings together global online multi-brand retail subscription boxes, owned prestige brands along with production and innovation.

