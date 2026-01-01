BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.1625 and last traded at $1.18. 97,856 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 88,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCDA. Zacks Research upgraded BioCardia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised BioCardia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

BioCardia Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.37% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel cell-based therapies for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company’s core focus lies in advancing regenerative medicine approaches that address both chronic heart failure and acute myocardial infarction. BioCardia leverages proprietary delivery technologies to optimize the targeted administration of therapeutic cells directly into the heart muscle.

The company’s flagship products include the Helix Transendocardial Delivery System and the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System.

