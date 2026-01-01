Goodness Growth (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Shares Up 3% – Here’s Why

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.6440. Approximately 25,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 137,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6250.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: GDNSF) is a strategic holding company focused on the regulated cannabis sector. The company acquires, develops and operates licensed businesses across the cannabis value chain, including retail dispensaries, cultivation and manufacturing facilities. By targeting high-growth U.S. markets, Goodness Growth seeks to build a vertically integrated platform that spans cultivation, processing and branded product sales.

Through its flagship retail banner, The Source, Goodness Growth operates multiple dispensaries in California, offering flower, edibles, concentrates and ancillary cannabis products.

