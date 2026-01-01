Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.55. 251,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 367,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AVIR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.16.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 312,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 203,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,453 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 398,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics targeting RNA viruses. The company’s lead program, AT-527, is a direct-acting nucleotide prodrug licensed from Roche and is being evaluated as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In addition to its COVID-19 efforts, Atea’s pipeline includes other small-molecule candidates for hepatitis C virus and emerging RNA pathogens, leveraging its proprietary nucleotide chemistry platform to address significant unmet medical needs in infectious diseases.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Atea operates research laboratories in the Greater Boston area and conducts clinical studies across North America, Europe and parts of Asia.

