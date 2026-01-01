Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Down 14.1% – Should You Sell?

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67. 8,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Urbana Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments. The fund also focuses on private equity investments. It was formerly known as Macho River Gold Mines Limited. Urbana Corporation is domiciled in Canada.

