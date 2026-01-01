GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.33 and last traded at $67.4305. Approximately 532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.6796.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.69.

About GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies. XOUT was launched on Oct 7, 2019 and is managed by GraniteShares.

