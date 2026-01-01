Short Interest in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Drops By 17.4%

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 408,701 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 494,748 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,639 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,113,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 525,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander Chile during the third quarter worth about $623,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 122,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,946. Banco Santander Chile has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BSAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander Chile has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.67.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

