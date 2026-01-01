GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Trading 36.5% Higher – Here’s Why

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU – Get Free Report) shot up 36.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $11.63. 16,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 6,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

GX Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) is a special purpose acquisition company, commonly known as a SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company does not engage in any commercial operations of its own and exists primarily to identify and complete an acquisition that meets its investment criteria.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands, GX Acquisition raised initial public offering proceeds held in a trust account, which are to be used to finance a business combination.

