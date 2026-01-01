Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX) Decreases By 17.9%

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 336,353 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 409,749 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 382,611 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 311,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.32. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Magnachip Semiconductor Inc is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal solutions for the display, power management and lighting markets. Its core product portfolio includes display driver ICs for LCD and OLED panels, high-voltage MOSFETs, DC-DC converters, LED driver ICs and power management devices used in consumer electronics, mobile devices, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from MagnaChip, Magnachip is incorporated in the United States with design and sales offices strategically located across North America, Europe and Asia.

