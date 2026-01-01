Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.61 and last traded at C$9.50. 517,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 659,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWX shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Headwater Exploration from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm had revenue of C$178.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta. The firm generates substantial revenue from the sale of commodities which include crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

