Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Newborn Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

About Newborn Acquisition

Newborn Acquisition Corp, trading as NBACU on the OTC Markets, is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized as a Delaware corporation. Formed to raise capital through an initial public offering, the company’s sole purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company’s strategy focuses on identifying and combining with operating businesses that demonstrate strong growth potential, competitive advantages and scalable operations.

