Short Interest in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK) Drops By 17.6%

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,679,624 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 30th total of 4,467,323 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,441,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,441,502 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIK. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking by 53.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Viking by 2.4% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Viking during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viking from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Viking Stock Performance

Viking stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.49. 1,557,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,360. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Viking has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.